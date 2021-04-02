Death, taxes and April 15? Maybe not. Tax filing dates shift in 2021

WASHINGTON – The IRS this month extended the tax-filing deadline to May 17 to allow for complications from Covid-19, but in Arizona the due date remains April 15 – for now. The Legislature is moving toward an extension, but final approval for that move may not come until next week, just days before state taxes would be due. That has left tax professionals in a bind, said John Baumer. “There’s this lack of clarity that is definitely unhelpful for CPAs and their clients,” said Baumer, the…