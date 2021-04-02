Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed
Mr. Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken over the death of officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police forceFull Article
The Capitol went on lockdown Friday after a car rammed into a barricade, injuring two officers - one of whom died.