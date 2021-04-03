Pittsburgh officials confirm they're working to host the MLB All-Star Game

Officials with the City of Pittsburgh say they’re now exploring hosting the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. “With today’s news we have begun conversations on the potential ability to host in Pittsburgh. We believe this could be a win for our hospitality industry and also highlight Pittsburgh and Allegheny County’s commitment to voter protection,” Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman told WPXI. This comes after MLB officials said they were moving the game and the draft out of Atlanta…