GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

Business Insider

Published

The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

Full Article