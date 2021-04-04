Amazon apologises for wrongly denying drivers need to urinate in bottles
Published
The online shopping giant falsely claimed its drivers were not forced at times to urinate in bottles.Full Article
Published
The online shopping giant falsely claimed its drivers were not forced at times to urinate in bottles.Full Article
Amazon acknowledged that delivery drivers “can and do have trouble finding restrooms because of traffic or sometimes rural routes
Amazon.com has apologised to US congressman Mark Pocan, admitting to scoring an “own goal” in its initial denial of his..