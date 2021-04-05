'It's Complicated' podcast: Georgia Labor Commissioner says politics at the root of criticism

It's been a tough year for Georgia's labor market. No one knows that better than Mark Butler, head of the Georgia Department of Labor. The state's unemployment rate peaked at 12.5% during the pandemic, and demand for jobless benefits soared due to layoffs. Butler faced criticism for delayed unemployment payments, calls to cut his authority, and lawsuits tied to unpaid jobless claims. Butler, who became Georgia's first Republican commissioner in 2011, says "politics" sits at the root of most…