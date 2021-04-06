Labor Board Finds Amazon Illegally Fired Employees; To File Complaint If Not Settled
The National Labor Relations Board or NLRB has found that Amazon illegally fired two of its corporate employees last year for voicing against the company's decisions on climate action as well as warehouse conditions during the pandemic, reports said. The labor board said it would issue a complaint for unfair labor practices in the next few weeks if the case is not settled with the fired workers.Full Article