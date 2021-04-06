Crossroads Church-born accelerator secures new venture backing, launches latest class

A high-tech accelerator that launched out of Crossroads Church has announced new venture backing as it readies to launch its latest — and most mature — class of startups. Ocean Accelerator, the flagship offering of Hyde Park-based Ocean Programs, is now backed by 11 Tribes, a Chicago-based early-stage venture fund. The two organizations recently inked a three-year commitment, Ocean president Luke Dooley said, that kicks off with the launch its latest class this month. The announcement, while…