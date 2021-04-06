Aurelius Minerals reveals highest gold grades drilled to date at its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia

Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) revealed new drill results from its Aureus East gold project that included the highest gold grades recorded to date. Drill hole AE-20-007 intersected 2 metres (m) at 132.4 grams per ton (g/t) gold, including 1m at 264 g/t gold and 0.5m at 21 g/t gold within existing workings, the Toronto-based company said in a statement Tuesday. The holes encountered multiple high-grade gold zones down to a depth of 472m at the Nova Scotia-based project. READ: Aurelius Minerals pleased with Aureus West drill results, which extend mineralization outside current inferred resource According to Aurelius, four holes drilled on the Aureus East gold zones have identified a number of characteristics of the deposit, including high-grade gold mineralization in the southern part of the zone’s fold, which widens at depth and count indicate a larger mineralized envelope. There are at least 10 distinct horizons with gold assays of more than 10 g/t that stretch longer than one metre, Aurelius added. "We continue to have excellent success at Aureus East intersecting multiple discreet mineral horizons within broadly mineralized zones,” Aurelius CEO Mark Ashcroft said. “Hole AE-20-007 is our most successful hole to date, but notably, all of our Phase 1 drill holes, to date, have intersected gold mineralization. That's a tremendous achievement considering what limited information we started with, and doing it all in the middle of a travel restricting pandemic.” Ashcroft added that the company sees “significant” opportunities at the project, “especially when you consider we have identified high-grade material in the floor of the development drift where Pad 2 was set up, reinforcing the importance of drilling in advancing this project forward on our path to production." Aurelius currently has two rigs in action at the project. The company owns two more gold projects in Nova Scotia and two additional properties in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas