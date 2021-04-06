CBJ Morning Buzz: Travel at CLT taking off as vaccinations increase?; New food truck brings Latin flavor to South End
Even after nearly a year of pandemic-related restrictions, traffic at Charlotte Douglas International Airport wasn't showing much sign of movement in the first couple months of 2021. But it appears that might be changing as Covid-19 vaccination efforts reach more of the population and weather warms up for spring and summer. Transportation Security Administration officials at CLT screened 25,232 passengers at the airport's security checkpoints, according to figures released yesterday.