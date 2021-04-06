Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes
Published
Kim Kardashian West appeared on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for the first time in 2021. Kanye West also made the cut.Full Article
Published
Kim Kardashian West appeared on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for the first time in 2021. Kanye West also made the cut.Full Article
Kim Kardashian West has been included in Forbes magazine's World's Billionaires list for the first time after she sold part of her..
Kim Kardashian West is joining the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other moguls: She is officially a billionaire, according to..
Kim Kardashian has joined the 10-figure club for the first time -- she's officially a billionaire ... this according to Forbes, and..