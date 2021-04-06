US Air Force hypersonic weapon test ended in failure after the missile failed to launch
Published
The B-52 bomber tried to launch the test missile, a booster for the AGM-183A ARRW, but it was unable to complete the launch sequence.Full Article
Published
The B-52 bomber tried to launch the test missile, a booster for the AGM-183A ARRW, but it was unable to complete the launch sequence.Full Article
The US Air Force reported a failure in the test of its hypersonic weapons, Defense News reports. The B-52 Stratofortress..