By RNZ Air New Zealand is advertising daily commercial flights to the Cook Islands, ahead of any official travel-bubble announcement.It's one of a series of signs that the two countries may be on the verge of resuming quarantine-free,...Full Article
Air New Zealand ads for Rarotonga flights suggest two-way travel imminent
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Air NZ flights show Australian travel bubble likely kick off in two weeks
With just a few hours until the state of New Zealand's travel bubble is clarified by the Prime Minister, Air New Zealand has..
New Zealand Herald