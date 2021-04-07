Singapore’s Grab set to list in New York in biggest Spac merger
Deal with Altimeter Capital’s blank-cheque vehicle will value technology start-up at $35bnFull Article
Grab, a South-East Asian startup backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, is set to list in the US through a US$35bn merger deal..
