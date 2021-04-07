Carnival extends US operations pause to end of June

Carnival PLC & Corp (LON:CCL)(NYSE:CCL) announced it has extended the pause to all operations from US ports to June 30. Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund. READ: Carnival touts “very special” UK staycation cruises as Alaska voyages put on hold To provide flexibility for guests booked on July itineraries that remain in the schedule, the cruise operator is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, with the ability to cancel without penalty. "We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as US society at large," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a release. "While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our US homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on 'pause' for over a year.”