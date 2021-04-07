Grounded business travelers feel loss as frequent flying changes

A year into the pandemic, leisure travel appears to be picking back up, but many expect business travel won’t come back in the same way — a disappointing projection for the nearly two-thirds of business travelers who enjoy their jobs less while grounded. That’s one of the findings from a survey by PromoLeaf, which polled more than 1,000 U.S. workers who traveled for business prior to the pandemic. About 45% have missed 10 trips or more over the past year. As Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns…