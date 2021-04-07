OTC Markets says Tiger Broker, a leading online stock brokerage in Asia has become a new distributor of its Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX:OTCM) has announced that Tiger Brokers (NASDAQ:TIGR), a leading online stock brokerage in Asia has become a new distributor of OTC Markets' Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes. With the agreement, Tiger Broker's clients now have convenient access to real-time depth of book pricing for OTCQX, OTCQB and OTC Pink market securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. The agreement increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to Tiger Broker's platform of investors. "We are pleased that Tiger Broker's trading platform now provides customers the benefit of additional access to real-time data on over 11,000 OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities," Matthew Fuchs, executive vice president of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group commented in a statement. READ: OTC Markets Group introduces Excel-based data sets associated with Bank Call Reports and Bank Holding Company Y-9 Financial Statements Fuchs added: "Providing key real-time data points to analyze, value and trade the expansive roster of OTC equities increases subscriber options and further supports Tiger Broker's mission of leveraging technology to encourage participation in the financial markets." Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers uses its next-generation technology to enable clients to trade a wide range of securities across multiple global markets and currencies. Clients can use Tiger's flagship mobile trading APP, Tiger Trade, to trade equities in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia as well as futures, options, and funds. Tiger Brokers has offices in Singapore, New York, Beijing, Auckland, and Sydney and employees over 800 people. It presently holds brokerage licenses in Singapore, the US, New Zealand, and Australia. "At Tiger Brokers, we are dedicated to providing the best trading experience to our customers," said Wu Tianhua, the company's founder and CEO. "Our alliance with OTC Markets Group will give our customers an edge with detailed insights into the OTC market, assisting them to make more informed trading decisions." OTC Markets Group operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for over 11,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company's Market Data provides mission-critical data to broker-dealers, compliance, and risk management teams. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com