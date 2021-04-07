Buc-ee's to break ground on first Kentucky travel center

Buc-ee's is continuing its southeastern expansion outside of Texas with its first Kentucky location. The wildly popular chain is scheduled to break ground on its new travel center in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 13. The store will be at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Duncannon Lane, about 30 miles south of Lexington. The 53,300-square-foot location will feature approximately 120 fueling positions and is creating 200 full-time jobs. Buc-ee’s will also offer its signature Texas barbecue,…