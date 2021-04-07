Startup cards can help build credit even in tough times

While major credit card issuers tightened lending standards and slashed credit limits amid COVID-19, some financial technology startups took a different tack.



In 2020, young companies like Grow Credit, TomoCredit and Chime launched or expanded credit cards that are available to those with less-than-ideal credit — because they don’t run a credit check at all. Instead of relying on the traditional FICO credit scoring model, these “fintech” products can evaluate alternative factors like bank accounts and money management to determine eligibility.



What’s more, these cards don’t feature annual fees or even APRs. It’s literally not possible to carry a balance on them.



Here’s how this new breed of credit cards differs from traditional cards and why they’re easier to get, even in tough times.



HOW STARTUPS CAN EVALUATE APPLICANTS DIFFERENTLY



Traditional credit card issuers typically conduct a hard inquiry on your credit report to evaluate your creditworthiness. Hence, even before the pandemic, card options were slim for those with no credit or poor credit (FICO scores of 629 or lower).



But some new products on the market aren’t as concerned with your credit report as they are with other facets of your financial life.



Grow Credit, for example, offers the Grow Credit Mastercard, issued by Sutton Bank. The company has proprietary technology that evaluates income, according to Joe Bayen, CEO and founder of Grow Credit. Applicants must provide access to their bank account information.



The card allows you to build credit as you pay for qualifying monthly subscriptions like Netflix or Hulu. Subscription services traditionally aren’t factors in your credit reports, but Grow essentially gives cardholders an installment loan that can only be used to charge...