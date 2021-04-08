Gold Price Today, 08 April 2021: Signs of recovery in Gold rates, prices near Rs 46,000 per 10 gram

Gold Price Today, 08 April 2021: Signs of recovery in Gold rates, prices near Rs 46,000 per 10 gram

Silver also witnessed increased buying and jumped Rs 725 to Rs 66,175 per kg from the previous close of Rs 65,450 per kg.

