Pope Francis has told the world's financial leaders that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus should have their debt burden reduced.Full Article
Pope calls on world financial leaders to reduce debt burden of poorer countries
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Industry: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – Analysis
By Francis E. Hutchinson and Pritish Bhattacharya*
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant Movement Control Order..
Eurasia Review