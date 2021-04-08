Jewelry designer Kendra Scott wants to give moms paid time off

Kendra Scott wants to give moms a break — with paid time off. The jewelry and accessories designer and brand founder will give $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country as a lead-off to Mother’s Day and Mental Health Awareness Month in May to bring attention to "the unpaid labor that all mothers do, which so often goes overlooked,” she said. "I'm a mom to three boys, as young as seven and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist — but being a mom has always come…