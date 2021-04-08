Traveler confidence among Floridians continues to grow, AAA says

A recent survey from travel insurance agency AAA has found traveler confidence is starting to increase among Floridians. That could mean a lot for Florida’s tourism industry. Visit Florida and local tourism agencies like Visit Jacksonville as well as Airbnb, have launched programs to revitalize the state’s tourism industry. The survey found that nearly half of Floridians, 47%, are comfortable taking a trip, up almost 10 percentage points from a January 2021 survey. Respondents cited the…