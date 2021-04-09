Saks Fifth Avenue is latest retailer to change fur sales policies

Saks Fifth Avenue will join other major retailers in discontinuing fur sales. The New York City-based luxury chain said it will stop selling all products made with animal fur by the end of 2022 and plans to close all of its fur salons by the end of fiscal 2021. Saks said it will stop selling items made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals, including products from brand partners and private label merchandise sold online and in stores. "We…