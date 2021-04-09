Levi Strauss, fuboTV rise; WD-40, PriceSmart fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:



Levi Strauss & Co., up 65 cents to $25.67.



The jeans maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.



WD-40 Co., down $29.45 to $280.07.



The solvent spray maker's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.



Johnson Controls International Plc., up $1.31 to $61.76.



The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems is buying Silent-Aire in a deal worth up to $870 million.



Crown Holdings Inc., up $2.88 to $104.87.



The aluminum can maker is selling its European tinplate business to KPS Capital Partners for about $2.7 billion.



Provention Bio Inc., down $1.73 to $8.



The biopharmaceutical company faces potential regulatory delays with its type 1 diabetes drug.



Boeing Co., down $2.59 to $252.36.



The commercial jet maker warned customers of a possible electrical issue in an undisclosed number of 737 Max jets.



PriceSmart Inc., down $6.79 to $89.57.



The warehouse club operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.



fuboTV Inc., up $2.61 to $23.31.



The sports streaming platform gained live streaming rights for South America's qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.