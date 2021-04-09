Kentucky judge grants Louisville businesses temporary injunction on Covid-19 orders

Two Louisville businesses and a Georgetown, Kentucky, restaurant have been awarded a temporary injunction regarding Gov. Andy Beshear’s Covid-19-related executive orders on bars and restaurants, but the governor has vowed to appeal the decision. Scott County Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett ruled in favor of Goodwood Brewing Co. LLC, Dundee Tavern in Louisville and Trindy's LLC in Georgetown on the injunction, which only applies to these businesses. You can read the injunction here. They sued…