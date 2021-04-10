Ducey signs bill to put Arizona mask mandates in hands of businesses

Businesses have been given more power to either require patrons wear masks designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, or allow them to go maskless, according to a bill signed April 9 by Gov. Doug Ducey. "I am signing this bill, ensuring that our small businesses will no longer be required to enforce mandates imposed on them by their cities who are choosing not to enforce it themselves," Ducey said in his letter that accompanied the bill signing. Since the Covid pandemic began a year ago, Ducey…