Coffee Shoppe at Vino opening in English Village

A Birmingham restaurant is branching out to offer more than dinner this spring. English Village's Vino is opening Coffee Shoppe at Vino on April 24 at its location at 1930 Cahaba Road. In addition to being open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Vino now will feature coffee, smoothies, tea, small breakfast options, protein bars, parfaits, paninis and sweet treats. The specialty coffee shop will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Brunch will be served on Saturday…