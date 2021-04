The Infosys board is considering a share buyback proposal on Wednesday that would be the Bengaluru-based IT services company’s third in less than five years. Sources told TOI that the size of the buyback could be between Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, and at a price of Rs 1,650-1,670 apiece. On Friday, the Infosys stock closed at Rs 1,441 on the BSE.