McDonald's closing hundreds of restaurants located in Walmart stores

McDonald's Corp. will close hundreds of its restaurants that are located inside Walmart stores. Reports indicate that the Chicago burger giant (NYSE: MCD) will close all but 150 restaurants that are located within Walmart stores, down from the approximate 1,000 that were located in the stores at the height of the McDonald's-Walmart relationship. Reasons for the closings include the lack of drive-through windows at the Walmart locations and less foot traffic inside the stores, as more people are…