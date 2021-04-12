McDonald's closing hundreds of restaurants located in Walmart stores
Published
McDonald's Corp. will close hundreds of its restaurants that are located inside Walmart stores. Reports indicate that the Chicago burger giant (NYSE: MCD) will close all but 150 restaurants that are located within Walmart stores, down from the approximate 1,000 that were located in the stores at the height of the McDonald's-Walmart relationship. Reasons for the closings include the lack of drive-through windows at the Walmart locations and less foot traffic inside the stores, as more people are…Full Article