Media: 'The Talk' resumes without founding co-host

"The Talk" returns Monday without original co-host Sharon Osbourne, but the race issue that spurred her departure isn't going away. On Monday's program, remaining hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will talk about diversity, equity and inclusion with expert Donald E. Grant and life coach Anita Phillips. Osbourne departed from the weekday talk show after a March 10 broadcast in which Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood bitterly debated remarks made about…