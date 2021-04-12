ImagineAR’s Oasis Digital Studios partners with Apex Comics to publish Mr Right alongside Marvel comic-book legends

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID) (OTCPINK:TRWRF) (FRA:4T51) announced that the company and ImagineAR Inc’s (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) Oasis Digital Studios have partnered with Apex Comics Group to publish Mr Right, a new multimedia project by legendary Marvel Entertainment and pop culture veterans Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz and Sal Buscema. The project will consist of printed and digital comic books, digital avatars produced for the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Marketplace, and augmented reality (AR) enhanced non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles with Oasis. "Ron, Sal and I are thrilled to be partnered with Liquid Avatar, Oasis Digital Studios and Apex Comics. NFTs, digital icons and comics are all poised to break new ground in the craft of visual storytelling, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for all of us. Hoo-Ha and thanks for joining us," Tom DeFalco said in a statement. READ: ImagineAR and Liquid Avatar Technologies say rapper Jeezy to release AR-enhanced snowman logo NFT The integrated campaign is expected to launch in early summer. Mr Right, the world's first NFT super-athlete, is led by Tom DeFalco, who was Marvel's tenth editor-in-chief. He is the author of dozens of graphic novels and hundreds of comic-book stories, including The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Thor, Justice League of America, Archie, Scooby-Doo, and Dazzler, and with artist Ron Frenz created New Warriors and Spider-Girl. Sal Buscema, meanwhile, is renowned artist, penciler and inker who’s been a comic-book industry fixture for almost 60 years, primarily with Marvel, where he spent long runs as artist of The Avengers, The Defenders and The Incredible Hulk. And, comic-book artist Ron Frenz has drawn some of the industry's most iconic characters, including Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Fantastic Four, and Iron Man. Apex Comics Group President Mariano Nicieza also commented: "Apex Comics Group is incredibly fortunate to have Tom, Ron and Sal aboard to helm the creative direction for Mr. Right. As a lifelong fan of their work, I can't wait for the world to see the new adventures they have dreamed up!" The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which allows the user to create digital icons to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity. It is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores. NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from art, comic books and collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers. One of the main benefits of owning a digital collectible versus a physical collectible like a rookie card or a rare-minted coin is that each NFT contains distinguishing information that makes it both distinct from any other NFT and easily verifiable. This makes the creation and circulation of fake collectibles pointless because each item can be traced back to the original issuer. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com