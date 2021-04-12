Aurelius Minerals unveils further high-grade gold results from its Aureus East project in Nova Scotia

Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCQB:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) said that new drill results from its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia have encountered “multiple” high-grade gold horizons. The junior company said that all three underground drill holes from the Aureus project intersected the expanding Gold Zone 9 on the property. Highlights of the results included 3 metres (m) at 17.4 grams per ton (g/t) gold, including 1m at 43.3 g/t gold, 2.7m at 15.1 g/t gold, including 1m at 39.7 g/t gold and 5.7m at 9.4 g/t gold, including 1.7m at 28.8 g/t gold. READ: Aurelius Minerals reveals highest gold grades drilled to date at its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia The latest intersections follow results revealed last week that encountered multiple high-grade zones down to a depth of 472m and the highest gold grades recorded to date at the project. CEO Mark Ashcroft said that the results reinforce the company’s focus on advancing a path to production at Aureus East. "Our Aureus East drilling continues to produce very good results and, we believe, we are starting to see the development of multiple high grade gold zones,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “Our targeted drilling strategy continues to succeed in identifying new gold mineralization, and the fact that all ten drill holes released to date at Aureus East have hit significant gold mineralization, speaks volumes to the quality of the work conducted by our exploration team.” Aurelius said that future phases of drilling will target the gold mineralization along trend towards the east, which were identified in historical drill holes over one kilometre east of the current drilling on the western portion of the property. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas