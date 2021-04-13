Nextech AR chosen as official digital exerience platform for UK hybrid event through Mash Media partnership

Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) has announced a partnership with UK events company Mash Media, making it the official experience platform for International Confex 2021, an event show for event planners. The Confex 2021 hybrid event, consisting of a blend of in person and virtual online components, is scheduled for June 22-23 at the ExCel Centre in London. It will be the event’s first hybrid edition in its 38-year history, and organizers to draw 8,000 in person and another 5,000 online, with more than 100 speakers, 60 seminars and 300 exhibitors. The conference has been the largest in-person gathering of event professionals, the company said, providing exhibition organizers, corporate, agency and association event planners with the opportunity to connect with venues, service providers and suppliers. With Nextech’s technology, International Confex will be the largest Hybrid program for the event industry. READ: Nextech AR closes $14M bought-deal financing for working capital Nextech will collaborate with Mash Media to extend International Confex’s reach and global attendance by streaming the program on its LiveX Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The company will also enhance in-person and virtual attendee engagement through AR technologies, including holograms, digital destination portals, 3D models, MapX and its Ad Network. "We are thrilled to partner with Nextech AR in our first foray into the world of hybrid events." International Confex Event Director Duncan Custerson said in a statement. "The heart of International Confex has always been a live event and now we have the opportunity to enhance it with a virtual component." “International Confex has a strong pedigree of showcasing ‘best in breed’ technology and working with the Nextech team has given us the confidence to take this ambitious step in the Hybrid world. We look forward to doubling the program reach to a global audience and enhancing the attendee experience with Nextech’s AR technology," he added. Specifically, Nextech’s technology is expected to accomplish the following: Increase engagement in person and virtually by displaying products/services to drive attendees to sessions, events and exhibitors' booths Create interactive experiences through AR promotions and advertising to enhance learning experiences and product visibility Showcase MapX, a dynamic exhibit floor mapping platform Offer self-service or white-glove service for exhibitors Provide real-time analytics and ROI measurement for brands, sponsors and event organizers In the Digital Event Theatre, Nextech president Paul Duffy and 3D AR Ad Network president Hareesh Achi, will headline a keynote session titled "Restarting Your World with LiveX," discussing the digital transformation of events into experiences that increase engagement for in person, hybrid and virtual experiences, the company said. "We are excited to showcase our industry-leading technologies at International Confex 2021 to build an impactful attendee experience," NextTech CEO Evan Gappelberg said. "Nextech AR is a tech company that puts AR into everything we do. Event planners, executives and thought leaders will be wowed by our DXP including AR holograms, 3D models, digital destination portals and ad network." Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel