Nike launches program to sell refurbished shoes

Nike has launched a program that will put returned, refurbished footwear back on store shelves at as many as 15 Nike stores. Nike Refurbished extends the lifespan of footwear that’s been worn then returned or that’s cosmetically flawed due to a manufacturing defect, the company said. Eligible footwear will be inspected and refurbished by hand then given a condition grade. The resale price will be based on that grade and the footwear type and will be “a great value” for the consumer, the…