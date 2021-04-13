Longtime Warriors exec to replace Rick Welts as president and COO

Longtime Golden State Warriors executive Brandon Schneider was named Tuesday by the NBA franchise as its new president and chief operating officer, replacing the retiring Rick Welts. The sports business career of the 41-year-old Schneider parallels that of Welts, who started as a 16-year-old ball boy for the Seattle SuperSonics. Schneider joined the Warriors in 2002 as a season ticket account executive; for the past three years, he has been the Warriors' chief revenue officer, in charge of strategic…