Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients should watch for symptoms, officials say
The Oregon Health Authority has asked state vaccine sites to stop providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The OHA issued a short statement Tuesday morning that the use of the vaccine should immediately stop after it had been linked to a small number of serious blood clots. "Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, per the announcement from the U.S. CDC and FDA this morning," according…Full Article