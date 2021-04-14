To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them full time

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year.



That’s up from 53% five years ago but still below the average of 71% for the retail and wholesale industry as a whole.



With this move, announced Wednesday, the nation’s largest private employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers work full time by Jan. 31. That would mean it will have roughly 110,00 more full-time workers than it did five years ago. Walmart employs roughly 1.5 million workers in the U.S. including those at Sam’s Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial jobs.



Drew Holler, Walmart's senior vice president of U.S. people operations, told The Associated Press Wednesday that workers are demanding full-time jobs, which have better health and dental benefits. Holler also noted that full-time work offers the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer a competitive edge as it's able to retain and attract better employees in a fiercely competitive environment. The moves also come as the exploding pickup and delivery businesses are calling for more full-time jobs as Walmart's stores operate both as fulfillment centers and retail spaces.



“We know offering more full-time opportunities along with skills training and equipping associates with tools to make work easier will help us continue to attract and retain top talent," Holler wrote in a corporate blog.



Walmart's increasing focus on full-time jobs also comes as it's creating a team-based structure in its stores where groups of eight to 12 workers work together in an area of a store like toys or clothing and get cross-trained.



Walmart considers any employee working 34 hours or more full time, although...