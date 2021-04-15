LVMH revenue jumps in the first quarter as shoppers splurge on luxury goods

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton got off to a good start in its first quarter with record sales of fashion and leather goods leading a 32% revenue boost for the luxury products conglomerate. Overall revenue grew 8% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, the company said. LVMH reported the strong growth was led by rising demand in Asia and the United States, with fashion and leather goods leading the way, up 52% compared with 2020. Sales of Louis Vuitton and Dior handbags,…