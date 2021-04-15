Kimberly Godwin to head ABC News

A veteran broadcast news executive has been picked to run the news division of ABC. Kimberly Godwin will be the first Black executive to run a broadcast news division. She moves from CBS News, where she was vice president of news. She also served as an executive director for development and diversity and was a senior broadcast producer at CBS Evening News. With the move, Godwin moves from CBS, which has been held at third place in its news division, to ABC, which has done well in its evening news…