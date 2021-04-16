A 15-day-old infant dies of COVID-19 at Surat hospital
The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, said Dinesh Navadiya, the trustee of Diamond Hospital said.Full Article
A 14-day-old boy, one of the youngest Covid-19 patients in Gujarat, died of multiple organ failure at Surat’s New Civil Hospital..