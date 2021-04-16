Food: Distillers collaborate with Maker's Mark

Award-winning distillers Samara Davis and her husband, Armond, are making a short film about making a special whiskey with Maker's Mark in Louisville. Davis, founder of the Black Bourbon Society, an Atlanta, Georgia-based organization which brings together African Americans who want to deepen their appreciation for fine whiskeys and bourbons, told Louisville Business First she and her husband/business partner have returned to the commonwealth to film a short documentary called “Barrel Select,”…