Five Things for Friday, including Hottest 'Hoods and 'shroom shoes

Good morning. Here are Friday's Five Things. Portland grocery chain New Seasons has a new CEO. The company's ownership announced that Nancy Lebold took over leadership of New Seasons and New Leaf Community Markets, both part of Good Food Holdings. She replaces Forrest Hoffmaster, who left in March. MilkRun, a startup that connects farmers to consumers, got its start in Portland, but now it has found greener pastures in Texas. Our sibling publication Austin Business Journal reports that CEO…