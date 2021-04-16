Meet the winners of our 2021 HR Impact Awards

The Washington Business Journal is pleased to announce the honorees for our 2021 HR Impact Awards. 2021 marks the fourth year for the program, which celebrates outstanding Human Resources professionals in Greater Washington for their work over the past 12 months. And what a 12 months it's been. From navigating Covid-19 office closures to hiring remotely and planning morale-boosting benefits, our three winners stand out for the work they've done supporting their teams during the pandemic. Our three…