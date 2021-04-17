Opinion: Leadership should be a learning experience

I am still learning. This quote has been attributed — and misattributed — to so many thinkers throughout the centuries that at this point it sounds generic. Whether it was Michelangelo, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Norman Rockwell or someone else entirely, the words express a simple yet powerful idea: Even the masters never stop growing. The contemporary term for this openness to new ideas is growth mindset. As a theory of intelligence, the growth mindset is one where our interests, skills and…