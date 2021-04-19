Alternative funding options for small Kansas City businesses in growth mode (podcast)

Covid-19 changed the landscape for small businesses around the country and especially in Kansas City. “The Payment Protection Program (PPP) was a good band-aid, but now small businesses are really looking for that growth capital and it’s been a challenge for them to find that,” according to John Minnis, CEO of Kompass Funding. Traditional funding isn’t as accessible as it used to be. And, although every small business can’t qualify for a bank or SBA loan, there are other ways they can…