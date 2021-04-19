KULR Technology appoints Antonio Martinez as its new vice president of Operations

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) has announced that Antonio Martinez will be its new vice president of Operations, responsible for managing day-to-day operations of the company’s manufacturing department as well as supporting strategic growth goals. Martinez joins KULR with over 37 years of leadership and worldwide manufacturing experience in Electronics Manufacturing and Operations, having spent most of his career at Pulse Electronics Corporation in the electronics manufacturing services industry. Most recently he served as Principal Program Manager of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) since 2015, managing business operations spanning Quality Assurance Readiness, Large Production Line Transfers, Project Management, Process Improvement with Increased Productivity, and Customer Qualification Support. READ: KULR Technology moves to new and larger facility in San Diego to accommodate continued growth “Working for KULR is an excellent opportunity for me to use all my past experience in leading projects and people,” Martinez said in a statement. “I'll be working with the local teams and outside resources to deliver KULR a world-class manufacturing operation capable of large scale production. A big blessing for me is that I'll be working in my home town of San Diego.” As a member of the operations team, the company said Martinez will report directly to KULR president and COO, Keith Cochran. KULR Technology develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. Last week the company announced that it is expanding its manufacturing presence to a new, larger facility in San Diego to accommodate continued business growth. The new facility will also provide KULR's partners with improved workspace to facilitate collaboration and communication while providing the company with further room for growth. KULR said it plans to leverage its new facility to commence commercialization of its product portfolio while also establishing new internal operational efficiencies. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com