Codebase Ventures investee InstaCoin launches app designed to let anyone easily create NFTs

Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) has announced that recent investee InstaCoin Technologies Ltd, a newly formed UK entity, has submitted a non-fungible token (NFT) app to the Apple App Store platform. The app, which is expected to have an imminent release, is designed to simplify the creation of NFT assets from a user's social media. It has gone through extensive scale and blockchain testing, the company said and has full language compatibility with the Chinese markets and European block. NFTs are the new and most popular way to sell digital content across the world, Codebase said, but until now the focus has been on large-value sales. The InstaCoin app is meant to bring the creation and auction element to the everyday person. READ: Codebase Ventures acquires 50% stake in non-fungible token start-up, InstaCoin Codebase has a strong track record with the founders of InstaCoin through its existing TRAD3R investment, the company said, and the team is excited to expand its involvement with TRAD3R and InstaCoin. Codebase has taken an early 50% equity position of InstaCoin. The new InstaCoin app is positioned as the world's first self-serve social NFT platform, the company said, allowing users to connect their social profiles to the blockchain and create instant NFT tokens from their own content. Followers and fans connect in the open market for immediate sales, the company said. Codebase Ventures seeks early-stage investments in sectors that have significant upside. With its headquarters in Brooklyn, Codebase’s team members are based globally from Belgrade to Vancouver. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel