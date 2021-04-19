The Movie Biz: And the Academy Award goes to ... (Part 1)

Two things are, seemingly, always true about the Oscars: They go on forever and you can write about them forever. I’ve seen stories written the day after the ceremony predicting who might be among next year’s nominees. Yes, we pooh-pooh the Oscars but, like pollen and political conventions, we somehow can’t manage to completely ignore them. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hand out its precious little statues on April 25. I’ve been pontificating on winners…