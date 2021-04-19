Emergent BioSolutions to pause vaccine manufacturing at Baltimore facility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. said Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it has agreed with federal regulators not to manufacture any new material at its Baltimore vaccine plant for the time being, pending the completion of a federal review. On April 12, Emergent said the Food and Drug Administration made an inspection of the facility, which is where the company said it had contaminated millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in late March. On April 16, at the request…